Video: Woman’s body found near Ramjhula in Nagpur

Nagpur: Commuters plying on Ramjhula were in for a shock on Friday after a body of an unidentified woman was found by the roadside. The incident was reported under Ganeshpeth Police Station.

According to police sources, some commuters reportedly spotted the body who alerted the cops. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the cops rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The identity of the deceased and the exact reason behind her death could not be ascertained immediately.

Cops in the meantime have registered a case of accidental death and probing further.

