Video: Wildlife Welfare Society members rescue Brown Cobra trapped in sink grille in Nagpur

Nagpur: Members of the Wildlife Welfare Society successfully rescued a brown cobra snake that was found trapped inside a sink grille at a house in Shankar Nagar on Thursday.

Upon receiving information about the snake, Anand Shelke and Ankit Hanvate wasted no time in rushing to the scene. What they encountered was a precarious situation as the brown cobra was firmly stuck within the narrow gaps of the sink’s grille.

After a careful operation, the brown cobra was liberated from its confinement.

The members’ swift action and expert handling not only prevented harm to the trapped snake but also granted it a new lease on life.

