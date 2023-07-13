Nagpur Journalist Saurabh Khekde secures AIR 2 rank in UPSC Indian Information Services

Nagpur: Saurabh Khekde, a prominent journalist from Dainik Bhaskar, has brought immense pride not only to the Second Capital of the State but also to the entire journalist community in the city, as he recently achieved an outstanding accomplishment by clearing the UPSC Indian Information Services examination with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 2.

Saurabh Khekde embarked on his journalistic journey in June 2015, joining the renowned Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in Nagpur. Demonstrating dedication and talent, he progressively shouldered greater responsibilities within the organization. In addition to his core role as a journalist, Khekde also managed social media accounts and handled on-field public relations for the organization.

Throughout his career, Saurabh Khekde has honed his skills and expertise in various forms of media communication. His relentless pursuit of knowledge and hands-on experience have shaped him into a well-rounded media professional.

With his remarkable achievement in securing the second rank in the prestigious UPSC Indian Information Services examination, Khekde has proven his mettle and determination. His success serves as an inspiration not only to aspiring journalists but also to the wider community, highlighting the potential for extraordinary achievements that lie within the boundaries of the Second Capital of the State.

The journalist community in Nagpur joins in celebrating Saurabh Khekde’s exceptional accomplishment and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

