Video: Why are there so many accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg? Explained

Nagpur: A tragic bus accident occurred early this morning on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least 25 individuals. The incident was a result of a series of unfortunate events.

The bus driver, who miraculously survived and is currently in police custody, reported that a tire of the bus burst around 1:35 am while traveling through Buldhana city on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway. As a result, the bus collided with a pole, causing it to overturn. The impact damaged the fuel tank, leading to a significant leakage of diesel and subsequent ignition, resulting in a massive fire.

At the time of the accident, there were 33 passengers on board the bus, out of which only eight managed to survive. Among the survivors, four sustained injuries. The bus had two drivers and one cleaner as staff members, and unfortunately, one of the drivers was among those who lost their lives. The cleaner and the other driver, however, narrowly escaped the accident.

Advertisement

The incident has raised questions about the frequency of accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway. Drishti Sharma, a correspondent from Nagpur Today, provides an explanation for the high number of accidents in a video that can be watched here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drishti Sharma 🧿 (@drishtisharma02)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement