Not right to blame Expressway’s construction quality: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ruled out poor quality of roads as being responsible for the bus accident in Buldhana district of the State in which 26 people died.

Talking to the media, he said that questioning the construction quality of the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, where the accident happened, was premature at this juncture. “It’s not right to speak on the construction quality of the expressway,” said Deputy CM Fadnavis.

As many as 33 people were on the bus when it caught fire on the expressway around 2 am on Saturday. The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune.

“Twenty-six people died while seven survived in the accident. We need to do DNA testing to recognise the body. We have ordered an investigation into the incident. It could be human error or tyre burst too, can’t say anything now,” added Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister also added that the State Government is taking steps to avoid such incidents. “We are taking steps to avoid such incidents. We are planning to install smart systems too, but it will take time,” he said.

A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been announced as compensation for Buldhana bus accident victim’s family by the Maharashtra Government, while the Centre has announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

