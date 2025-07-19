Video: What Is Operation U‑Turn in Nagpur?

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bold move to curb drunk driving and reduce fatal road accidents, the Nagpur City Police has launched “Operation U‑Turn”, a citywide enforcement and awareness campaign that began earlier this month.

Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal inaugurated the initiative on July 10, with the goal of making Nagpur’s roads safer—especially during late-night hours.

Key Features of Operation U‑Turn:

33 permanent checkpoints have been set up across Nagpur to conduct breathalyser tests on suspected drunk drivers.

High-risk zones are monitored from 11 PM to 2 AM, targeting peak hours for alcohol-related traffic violations.

Offenders caught driving under the influence will face immediate vehicle seizure and suspension of their driving licenses.

Repeat offenders could face serious legal charges under Section 110 of the BNS, including cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

could face , including cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A centralized digital offender database helps police track repeat violations across multiple departments.

No Personal Phones for Police Evidence

As part of procedural integrity, traffic officers are now banned from using personal mobile phones to document traffic violations. Only official devices and protocols will be allowed for evidence collection moving forward.

Early Impact:

In the first half of 2025, Nagpur reported:

21% fewer road deaths compared to the same period in 2024

compared to the same period in 2024 A 20% drop in fatal road accidents

Police officials attribute this drop to increased enforcement and public cooperation under Operation U‑Turn.

Awareness Campaigns:

The initiative is not just about punishment. Public awareness drives are running simultaneously in:

Bars and pubs

Colleges and schools

Public spaces via smart booths, hoardings, and digital alerts

The mission is clear—reduce road fatalities by 50% and eventually reach zero road deaths through a mix of smart enforcement and community participation.