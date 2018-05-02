Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured

Nagpur: The incessant rains in Nagpur resulted in a wall collapse in Ganga Jamuna area late Tuesday night, injuring 4 women, of whom one is reportedly critical.

Following the incident fire department workers along with Lakadganj police rushed to the spot and rescued the women from debris. It was second incident today. One abandoned building also caved in Mahal on Tuesday afternoon.

The women have been identified as Sakshi Karmawat (26), Priyanka Karmawat (25), Poonam Karmawat (25) and Radha Shirsawat (40).

Sources said a wall of a house collapsed on tin-shed under which the four women were sitting. “Tin-shed collapsed on the four women and trapped them. A stray dog reportedly died as he came under the debris.