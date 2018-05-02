Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured

Nagpur: The incessant rains in Nagpur resulted in a wall collapse in Ganga Jamuna area late Tuesday night, injuring 4 women, of whom one is reportedly critical.

Following the incident fire department workers along with Lakadganj police rushed to the spot and rescued the women from debris. It was second incident today. One abandoned building also caved in Mahal on Tuesday afternoon.

The women have been identified as Sakshi Karmawat (26), Priyanka Karmawat (25), Poonam Karmawat (25) and Radha Shirsawat (40).

Sources said a wall of a house collapsed on tin-shed under which the four women were sitting. “Tin-shed collapsed on the four women and trapped them. A stray dog reportedly died as he came under the debris.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
पाण्यात पाय फसला अन् रेल्वेने नेले फरफटत
पाण्यात पाय फसला अन् रेल्वेने नेले फरफटत
दुधाळ संकरित गायीच्या लाभासाठी ऑनलाईन अर्ज करण्याची अंतिम तारीख 8 ऑगस्ट
दुधाळ संकरित गायीच्या लाभासाठी ऑनलाईन अर्ज करण्याची अंतिम तारीख 8 ऑगस्ट
Hindi News
राशिफल 31 जुलाईः अपने घर आए चंद्रमा, देखें लाभ देंगे या हानि
राशिफल 31 जुलाईः अपने घर आए चंद्रमा, देखें लाभ देंगे या हानि
घायल बाइक सवार को देख, पालकमंत्री ने दिखाई मानवता
घायल बाइक सवार को देख, पालकमंत्री ने दिखाई मानवता
Trending News
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
Featured News
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Trending In Nagpur
पाण्यात पाय फसला अन् रेल्वेने नेले फरफटत
पाण्यात पाय फसला अन् रेल्वेने नेले फरफटत
गंगा-जमुना में मकान की दीवार गिरी- 4 महिलाएं जख्मी
गंगा-जमुना में मकान की दीवार गिरी- 4 महिलाएं जख्मी
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
नितिन के खिलाफ मुकुल से की कार्रवाई की मांग
नितिन के खिलाफ मुकुल से की कार्रवाई की मांग
पर्यटन विकास महामंडळाच्या अंबाझरीतील जमिनीच्या भाडेपट्टा कराराची मुदत 99 वर्षे
पर्यटन विकास महामंडळाच्या अंबाझरीतील जमिनीच्या भाडेपट्टा कराराची मुदत 99 वर्षे
वृक्षारोपण मोहीम यशस्वी करताना संपूर्ण माहिती पारदर्शकपणे संकेतस्थळावर अपलोड करा -विकास खारगे
वृक्षारोपण मोहीम यशस्वी करताना संपूर्ण माहिती पारदर्शकपणे संकेतस्थळावर अपलोड करा -विकास खारगे
आशा स्वयंसेविकांच्या नियुक्तीबाबत स्थानिक नगरसेवकांना माहिती द्या!
आशा स्वयंसेविकांच्या नियुक्तीबाबत स्थानिक नगरसेवकांना माहिती द्या!
बाढ की स्थिती से जूझने तैयार आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन विभाग
बाढ की स्थिती से जूझने तैयार आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन विभाग
IPC Observes World Tiger Day
IPC Observes World Tiger Day
Gondia’s Neeraj Verma, wife Rashmi witness Chandrayaan 2 launch from viewer’s gallery in Shriharikota
Gondia’s Neeraj Verma, wife Rashmi witness Chandrayaan 2 launch from viewer’s gallery in Shriharikota
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145