VIDEO: Virat Kohli-Led India Team Audition Ahead of WTC Final at Southampton

The India team is getting ready with as much practice they can manage with a three-day intra-squad game at Southampton. The game is more like an audition before the much-awaited World Test Championship final versus New Zealand – who are better-placed having played two Tests against England in similar conditions. For India, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also got among the wickets and that would give them confidence.

The pacers looked to be steaming in, while the running between the wickets was also aggressive, which shows it was competitive.

At the end of Day 3, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 54 off 76 balls as the match came to an end on Day 3. India seamer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/22.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners with a scintillating century on the second day of the match. Opener Shubman Gill also looked calm and composed on his way to a steady 85. The other batsmen of the team also had a pretty good outing with KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha making full use of the practice session ahead of the all-important WTC final.

India will be aware of the fact that New Zealand will come into the match with a lot of confidence, having won the series against England 1-0. New Zealand won the second and final Test of the series convincingly and with three days to go before the World Test Championship final, the Kiwis would certainly start as favourites but only by that bit. Having won the series, the Black Caps have also reclaimed the top position in the ICC Test rankings, thus replacing India from the numero uno position in the latest update.