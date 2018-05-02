    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 14th, 2021

    Cop found dead in his Wadi house

    Nagpur: A Naik Police Constable (NPC), attached to Police Headquarters, was found dead in his house in Wadi area under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. A case ofaccidental death has been registered and probe is underway.

    The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Laxman Kumre (39), resident of Plot No. 227, Meghraj Nagar, Khadgaon Road, under Wadi police jurisdiction.

    According to police, the NPC Vishnu Kumre, attached to Nagpur Police Headquarters, was found lying on sofa unconsicous in his house between 10 am and 8.30 pm on Sunday. He was taken to Mayo Hospital but the doctors declared Vishnu dead on admission.

    Wadi PSI Munde, based on information provided by Dhanraj Laxman Kumre (41), registered a case of accidental death and launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

