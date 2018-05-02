Video: Dance bars flourishes in Nagpur under garb of orchestra

Nagpur: It seems that the law and order of the Chief Minister’s city has managed to shun the guidelines directed by honorable Supreme Court (SC). Despite having ban on dance bars, the instances of dance bars being run under the garb of orchestra crop up quite often. A CCTV footage of the Butibori based bar reveals how dance bars are taking shape behind the so called orchestra.

A video clip of this episode has been doing rounds on social media. The video grab shows women dancing inappropriately while men are busy splurging currency notes on them. Sources revealed that the recorded CCTV video was of March 3, 2019 and following some conspiracy, the video was made public.

Recently a renowned city politician has also opened an orchestra bar at Manewada Square, from where the news of similar activities was also reported in the past. Both the owners and agents are minting huge money from the revellers. It is precise to mentioned that the city Crime Branch has unearthed such irregular activities on various occasions in past.

Famous for such irregularities, Mandira Bar on CA Road has always found itself on the wrong side of the law. The bar offers special dance performance of their prominent customers. Few years back, the sleuths of Ganeshpeth police have also conducted a raid at the bar and rescued four girls. The girls had recorded their video statements and the matter is still pending in the court. Despite that the bar is yet to face any action.

Gangsters turn agents for 30% cut

A notorious revelation has also come to the fore. It has been reported that city gangsters are also playing significant role in dance bar business. They are reportedly acting as an agent in exchange of 30% cut. The goons use their contacts and take them in the bar. Under the influence of liquor the people then start hurling notes over the girls. Later, the goons charge 30% commission from the bar for their respective customer.