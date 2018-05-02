Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 10th, 2019

Video: Dance bars flourishes in Nagpur under garb of orchestra

Dance bar

File Pic

Nagpur: It seems that the law and order of the Chief Minister’s city has managed to shun the guidelines directed by honorable Supreme Court (SC). Despite having ban on dance bars, the instances of dance bars being run under the garb of orchestra crop up quite often. A CCTV footage of the Butibori based bar reveals how dance bars are taking shape behind the so called orchestra.

A video clip of this episode has been doing rounds on social media. The video grab shows women dancing inappropriately while men are busy splurging currency notes on them. Sources revealed that the recorded CCTV video was of March 3, 2019 and following some conspiracy, the video was made public.

Recently a renowned city politician has also opened an orchestra bar at Manewada Square, from where the news of similar activities was also reported in the past. Both the owners and agents are minting huge money from the revellers. It is precise to mentioned that the city Crime Branch has unearthed such irregular activities on various occasions in past.

Famous for such irregularities, Mandira Bar on CA Road has always found itself on the wrong side of the law. The bar offers special dance performance of their prominent customers. Few years back, the sleuths of Ganeshpeth police have also conducted a raid at the bar and rescued four girls. The girls had recorded their video statements and the matter is still pending in the court. Despite that the bar is yet to face any action.

Gangsters turn agents for 30% cut
A notorious revelation has also come to the fore. It has been reported that city gangsters are also playing significant role in dance bar business. They are reportedly acting as an agent in exchange of 30% cut. The goons use their contacts and take them in the bar. Under the influence of liquor the people then start hurling notes over the girls. Later, the goons charge 30% commission from the bar for their respective customer.

Happening Nagpur
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur Crime News
Transgender Chamcham dies
Transgender Chamcham dies
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Maharashtra News
तृतीयपंथी चमचमचा मृत्यू
तृतीयपंथी चमचमचा मृत्यू
सतरंजीपुरा झोन सभापती अभिरूची राजगिरे पदारुढ
सतरंजीपुरा झोन सभापती अभिरूची राजगिरे पदारुढ
Hindi News
शर्मसार करती घटना में वाड़ी में चार साल की बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
शर्मसार करती घटना में वाड़ी में चार साल की बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
पर्यावरण में अभूतपूर्व योगदान के लिए कौस्तव चटर्जी का सत्कार
पर्यावरण में अभूतपूर्व योगदान के लिए कौस्तव चटर्जी का सत्कार
Trending News
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
Featured News
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
Trending In Nagpur
Transgender Chamcham dies
Transgender Chamcham dies
शर्मसार करती घटना में वाड़ी में चार साल की बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
शर्मसार करती घटना में वाड़ी में चार साल की बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
सतरंजीपुरा झोन सभापती अभिरूची राजगिरे पदारुढ
सतरंजीपुरा झोन सभापती अभिरूची राजगिरे पदारुढ
खड्डे पुनर्भरणाची कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा
खड्डे पुनर्भरणाची कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा
योग दिनाच्या यशस्वीतेसाठी सर्वांनी पुढे या!
योग दिनाच्या यशस्वीतेसाठी सर्वांनी पुढे या!
Video: Dance bars flourishes in Nagpur under garb of orchestra
Video: Dance bars flourishes in Nagpur under garb of orchestra
पर्यावरण में अभूतपूर्व योगदान के लिए कौस्तव चटर्जी का सत्कार
पर्यावरण में अभूतपूर्व योगदान के लिए कौस्तव चटर्जी का सत्कार
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
मेट्रोने केले रस्ता रुंदीकरण
मेट्रोने केले रस्ता रुंदीकरण
अलीगढ़ की मासूम ‘ट्विंकल’ की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
अलीगढ़ की मासूम ‘ट्विंकल’ की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145