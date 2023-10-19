Video: “Two ministers helped drug racketeer Lalit Patil escape Sassoon Hospital,” claims Sushma Andhare in Nagpur

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, in Nagpur, has alleged that Maharashtra ministers Dada Bhuse and Shambhuraj Desai are linked with drug racketeer Lalit Patil, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Karnataka Tuesday night, days after he escaped from Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital.

Desai, however, refuted the allegation, saying he doesn’t have any link with Patil.

Advertisement

“Political leaders are involved in helping Lalit Patil to escape from Sasoon Hospital. There should be narco tests of Dada Bhuse and Shambhuraj Desai along with Lalit Patil.

https://fb.watch/nMG96iCy_v/?mibextid=Nif5oz

The investigation will be handed over to the central agencies. Patil alone cannot run the whole business. There is a mastermind… He can’t do all this without the help of these ministers,” Andhare said, demanding a narco test from the dean of Sassoon Hospital.

After Lalit Patil escaped from Sassoon Hospital, Andhare on October 13 alleged that two more ministers were involved in the drug syndicate along with Minister Dada Bhuse. She also said that the names of these two ministers will be revealed soon.

Andhare claimed that checking Dada Bhuse’s call records will reveal the evidence of him being connected to Patil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement