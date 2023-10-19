Fake Police’ swindle senior citizens of gold bangles in Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: In yet another incident of miscreants posing as ‘police’ and duping gullible citizens, a 70-year-old woman lost her gold bangles worth Rs 4.94 lakh in Bajaj Nagar, police said, on Thursday.

According to police sources, the complainant, Nirupama Narendra Singh (70), a resident of P & T Colony, was en route to attend Haldi-Kumkum festivities at her relative’s place when she was intercepted by a man near Flat No. 85. The individual identified himself as a police officer and directed Singh towards his senior.

The senior officer reportedly informed Singh that there had been a chain snatching incident in the area, advising her to keep her gold ornaments inside her bag. On the pretext of placing gold in the bag, he demonstrated by pretending to put gold bangles inside. However, when Singh returned home and checked the bag, the gold bangles were missing.

Subsequently, she filed a complaint at the Bajaj Nagar Police Station.

An offence under Sections 419, 420, 405, 179, 34 of the IPC was registered, and the police initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Nagpur Police have advised citizens not to fall for such tricks used by miscreants impersonating as police officers who ask them to come to a secluded area. In case of emergencies, the police recommend calling 112.

