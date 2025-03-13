Video: Two Cars Gutted in Fire During Holi Party at Amrit Farms, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking incident occurred during a Holi celebration at Amrit Farms in Gumthala, under the jurisdiction of Khaparkheda Police Station, when two cars suddenly caught fire. The blaze was so intense that both vehicles were completely gutted within minutes.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Sugat Nagar Fire Department rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

The two affected vehicles were a Ford (MH49 00432) owned by Vijay Amesar and a Jeep (MH49CD 0370) owned by Rohit Mukhani.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Speaking to Nagpur Today, the management of Amrit Farms suggested that the fire might have been caused by dry shrubs catching fire due to Nagpur’s high temperatures. They also speculated that a discarded burning cigarette could have triggered the incident.

The fire resulted in an estimated loss of ₹4 lakh for Vijay Amesar and ₹20 lakh for Rohit Mukhani.

Advertisement