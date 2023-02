Nagpur: A major accident took place on Adivasi Gowari Shahid Flyover in Sitabuldi, Nagpur, late Thursday night. As per eyewitnesses, the mishap occurred between a SUV and a Tata Ace. Women were onboard the Tata Ace which was ferrying catering items.

Police sources said the injured have been taken to nearby hospital. Further investigation is going on.

Details are awaited.

