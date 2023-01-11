Video: Tribal youths from Naxal-affected Gondia district to take part in Tata Mumbai Marathon

Nagpur/Gondia: Tribal boys and girls from Naxal-affected areas of Gondia district, who have excelled in the ‘Ahimsa Daud (Mini marathon) organized on the birth anniversary of revolutionary Birsa Munda, have set out to participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon being organized in Mumbai on January 15 showing optimism and fighting spirit.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon, one of the top 10 marathons in the world, has become a leader in the running event. The World Athletics Elite Label road race ‘Tata Mumbai Marathon’ will be flagged off at 7:00 am on January 15 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). It is being said that 35 tribal youth and 14 tribal women runners have been selected for the Grand Tata Mumbai Marathon, out of those youth runners who had performed well in the Ahimsa Run (mini-marathon).

Advertisement

Most of the tribal runners will be seeing Mumbai for the first time

Police Dadalora window under the joint auspices of Gondia District Police Force and Integrated Tribal Development Project (Deori) with a view to provide bright future of the boys and girls of extremely remote Naxalite affected areas of the district and to inform them about industrial, economic, social and educational progress of the state has been selected for a sightseeing tour of Maharashtra (Mumbai) through the scheme and for the Tata Marathon to be held in Mumbai on January 15. It is being said that most of these are tribal runners who will see Mumbai for the first time in their life.

In collaboration with District Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingle, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Bankar and Tribal Development Project Officer Vikas Rachelwar, who took the initiative for this marathon, outstanding runners who have special interest in running in the midst of difficult conditions in Naxalite affected areas of the district were included. Accordingly, on Tuesday, January 10, a program was organized at Prerna Hall, Police Headquarters, Karanja, where the officers not only guided the young runners, but also distributed T-shirts, tracksuits, and sports shoes to them.

A total of 49 runners, including 35 young men and 14 women from remote Naxal-affected areas, along with Assistant Police Inspectors Naik, Sharanagat, Syed and Women Police Uike, have been sent to Mumbai by Vidarbha Express. A Mumbai Darshan Yatra has been organized for the said youth from January 10 to January 16, during which they will also be taken on a tour of various tourist places in Mumbai, as well as all young runners will participate in the Grand Tata Marathon to be held in Mumbai on January 15.

Tribal youths living in Naxal-affected remote areas of the district have shown interest in the race. Trainers say that there is no extra fat on the body of these tribal youths and due to living in difficult conditions, their stamina is also very good, in such a situation, they need the right training, which has been given, now they are expected to perform better and prove their mettle.

It is noteworthy that the timing and ability of these runners has been assessed by organizing a Ahimsa Daud (mini-marathon) in Gondia itself. After that they needed proper training and also needed good spirits, so now they have been provided with comfort sports shoes, running track suits and T-shirts, so that they can prove their potential in the Mumbai Marathon.

The trainers and police officers say that these tribal youths are naturally strong and high-calibre runners, so medals can be expected from them.

-Ravi Arya

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement