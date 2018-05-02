Video: Traffic cops seize 3 vehicles for illegaly ferrying sand

Nagpur: In a significant action against the rampant illegal transportation of sand, city traffic cops on Friday seized three vehicles ferrying sand without royalty near Dighori. Besides, cops also booked 30 violators for overloading.

Cops have booked the accused and recovered huge amount of sand.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay, Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr Nilesh Bharne, the Nagpur Traffic Department has initiated, a special crackdown against the illicit overloaded vehicles posing grievous threat to commuters on road, informed DCP Traffic, Vikaram Sali.

