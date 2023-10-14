Video: Top 5 Garba events in Nagpur for you and your family to cherish

Nagpur, a city known for its vibrant cultural heritage, is all set to celebrate Navratri with grandeur. Here are the top 5 Garba events in Nagpur where you can enjoy the festive spirit with your family and friends:

1) Dholi Taro Garba Utsav in which Nagpur Today is media partner is organising the Garbha event from October 16 to October 18. Time: 6:00 PM onwards. Venue: Radhe Celebration Lawn (Near Mankapur Police Station) Pricing: Season pass (3 days) – Rs 499 (Stag), Rs 799 (Couple).

Organized at Radhe Celebration Lawn near Mankapur Police Station, the Dholi Taro Garba Utsav is a 3-day extravaganza. Starting at 6:00 PM, this event offers a season pass for Rs 499 for individuals and Rs 799 for couples.

Advertisement

2) Garba ni Dhoom, having Nagpur Today as media partner, is organising the Garba event from October 19 to October 21. Time: 7:00 PM onwards. Venue: Podar World School Ground (Koradi Road) Pricing: Single day pass – Rs 200, Season pass (3 days) – Rs 500.

Join the ‘Garba ni Dhoom’ celebrations at the Podar World School Ground on Koradi Road. The Garba kicks off at 7:00 PM, and you can secure a single day pass for Rs 200 or get the season pass for all three days at just Rs 500.

3) UTSAV Raas Garba: Dates: October 15 to October 23. Time: 8:00 PM onwards. Age Restriction: Not suitable for children under 5 years. Pricing: Single day pass – Rs 300, Season pass (9 days) – Rs 1800.

UTSAV Raas Garba promises an unforgettable experience with Mumbai-based musician Rini Chandra and the Bolly Garba band taking the stage. Join in the festivities from the 15th to the 23rd of October and dance the night away.

4) Nagpur Navratri Mahotsav: Dates: October 15 to October 23. Time: 7:00 PM onwards. Venue: Telankhedi Garden. All age groups welcome. Pricing: Single day early bird pass – Rs 500, Season pass (9 days) – Rs 3000

Celebrate Navratri at the Nagpur Navratri Mahotsav held in the serene Telankhedi Garden. With its scenic backdrop, this event is open to participants of all ages, offering an enchanting Garba experience.

5) Dholida Garba Utsav: Dates: October 15 to October 23. Time: 8:00 PM onwards. Venue: Half Time, Drugdhamna Pricing: Single day pass – ₹349, Season pass – ₹1999

The Dholida Garba Utsav, located at Half Time in Drugdhamna, is the place to be for Garba enthusiasts. The celebrations begin at 8:00 PM, and you can join in the revelry for just Rs 349 per day or opt for the season pass.

Nagpur is all set to embrace the joy of Navratri, and these Garba events offer you a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant and lively atmosphere. Gather your family and friends and make the most of these spectacular celebrations!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagpur Today (@nagpur_today)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement