Fake cops’ gang gets active in Nagpur; woman robbed of gold chain

Nagpur: After a brief lull, the fake policemen’s gang has again become active in Nagpur.

On Thursday evening, two tricksters masquerading as officers from Criminal Investigation Department (CID), cheated an elderly woman in Juni Kamptee area and escaped with her gold chain worth Rs 40,000.

Advertisement

The victim, Urmila Purshottam Kawadkar (70), a resident of Riddhi-Siddhi Nagar, behind Indane Petrol Pump, Kalamna, was stopped by two men who were sitting on a motorcycle near Jaistambh in Juni Kamptee. Posing as CID officers, they told her that robbers killed a woman and looted her gold chain last night. They asked her to remove the gold chain worn by her and keep it inside the bag.

One of them gave her a piece of paper and asked her to wrap the gold chain in it. On the pretext of helping her to keep the gold chain in her bag, he distracted her attention and pocketed the ornament. When the woman checked her bag, she was shocked to find the gold chain stolen. Before she could raise an alarm, the trickster duo sped away on their bike.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Juni Kamptee Police registered a case under Sections 419, 420,170 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and launched a search for the fake cops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement