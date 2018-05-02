Video: To “Break the Chain”, Administration issues fresh lockdown rules amid rising COVID cases in Nagpur

Nagpur: Following the stringent restrictions issued by Uddhav Thackeray led MVA Government in a bid to “Break the Chain” of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, Nagpur Municipal Chief, Radhakrishnan B issued fresh guidelines here on Monday. New guidelines will be implemented from 8 pm on Monday, April 5 shall continue till April 30.

Except groceries, chemist shops, and other essential services, all other shops will remain closed till April 30. Restaurants and bars will be completely closed. However, take away or parcel service will continue from 7 am to 8 pm. Food vendors on the side of the road will be able to continue their business from 7 am to 8 pm only for parcel service, discussed NMC Chief.

