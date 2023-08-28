Video: The Shimla Story: 50K accommodation capacity, over 2.34 Lakh population

Nagpur: Shimla, the Queen of the Hills and once the summer capital of the British! In 1819, the British established a small settlement in the area, which gradually developed into a hill station due to its pleasant climate and scenic beauty. It was later designated as the summer capital of British India in 1864, providing relief from the scorching heat of the Indian plains.

While originally intended to accommodate a population of around 50,000, Shimla’s population reached 55,368 in 1971. By 2011, it had exceeded 1.69 lakh, and it now stands at approximately 2.34 lakh.

Among the 85 people killed in Himachal Pradesh due to various rain-related incidents, 27 were from Shimla’s urban area alone. Out of these 27, 21 people lost their lives in a single day during the Summer Hill landslide incident on August 14.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attributed these disasters to uncontrolled construction, inadequate drainage systems, and excessive rainfall.

