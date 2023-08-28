Delhi Public School MIHAN Students Achieve Outstanding Success at Ryan Minithon

Nagpur:Delhi Public School, MIHAN, is elated to share the remarkable accomplishments of its students at the prestigious Ryan Minithon, an event organized by St. Xavier’s High School, Hingna Road. The event took place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, and proved to be a platform for showcasing exceptional talent and unwavering determination.

The school takes immense pride in announcing its remarkable achievement of securing the Second Place in the Overall Championship, underscoring the dedication and perseverance exhibited by its students. The stellar performances across various categories demonstrated the prowess of the young athletes.

In the Under-16 category, Anoushka Bagadia showcased exceptional prowess, clinching the 2nd Place, and adding to the school’s laurels. The Under-14 category witnessed a string of victories by DPS MIHAN students:

Kaushik Chaudhari stood tall at the 1st Place podium.

Krishna Gaikwad displayed exceptional prowess, securing the 2nd Place.

Keya Gajbhiye’s impressive skills led her to secure the 3rd Place.

Kirthick S J’s remarkable performance landed him a well-deserved 4th Place.

These impressive achievements stand as a testament to the dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship embedded in the students, guided by their mentors who played a pivotal role in their journey to success.

The school extends its heartfelt congratulations to all participants and winners of the Ryan Minithon. By achieving remarkable success at this event, Delhi Public School MIHAN reiterates its steadfast commitment to fostering sports at every level. This achievement serves as a shining example of the school’s ongoing efforts to promote excellence and holistic development among its students.

