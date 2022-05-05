Video: T6 tigress, 5 cubs sighted at Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary

Advertisement

Nagpur: Tourists exploring morning safari at Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary got a recherché experience on Thursday after they sighted T6 tigress (Fairy) along with five others cubs.

During their morning safari that had started from Karhandla Gate, tourists made the rare discovery at Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary.

Advertisement

With frequent sightings of tigers, Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary has always been a favorite spot for tourists and wildlife enthusiasts. With the sighting of Fairy (T6) along with other cubs, we are certainly expecting to grow footfalls, expressed a guide.

Watch video here: