Rs 875 crore investment fraud, many big businessmen lost money, reveals ED probe

Nagpur: Following the arrest of Pankaj Nandlal Mehadia (45) by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Nagpur police in the Rs 8.16 crore investment fraud in last November, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a probe on money laundering angle, according report in a local Dainik Bhaskar ( DB ) daily.

The report said that the ED has found dealing of Rs 875 crore in the accounts of five companies of Pankaj Mehadia and his associates. More than 450 entries of names have been found registered in the dubious companies. Most of the entries were made to turn black money into white money. The FIR in this matter was registered only after the ED probe confirmed the dubious dealings. Some of the entries are of some big names having entries of Rs 40-50 crore. When confronted, some of the names kept quiet, some could not give proper replies, some candidly admitted dealing with the concerned companies and lost money. Though the list of names is a long one, some came forward to throw light on their dealings.

Rs 42 crore entry but no reply:

There are five entries of Rs 42.56 crore in the names of five companies – Surender Fiscal Pvt Ltd, Grace Industries, Sun Vijay Rolling Engineering Ltd and some personal entries. When contacted by DB, Sanjay Agrawal deliberately avoided giving any response.