Video: “Stringent security measures for Ganesh Visarjan, Eid in Nagpur on Thursday,” says CP Amitesh Kumar

Nagpur: In a rare alignment of festivals, both Eid and the immersion of Lord Ganesha, popularly known as “Bappa,” coincide tomorrow. To safeguard against any unforeseen incidents during these celebrations, a substantial police presence will be enforced.

The city will witness an extensive deployment of law enforcement personnel, exceeding five thousand police officers, along with twelve hundred vigilant home guards. Additionally, bolstering this security effort will be two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), reinforcing the commitment to maintaining public safety.

In a proactive measure, restrictive action has been taken against a notable number of criminals, with approximately 1800 individuals subject to legal interventions during the festivities. This preemptive approach aims to preempt and mitigate potential disruptions.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has provided additional insights into the arrangements for tomorrow’s dual celebrations. The coordinated efforts of the police force, home guards, and SRPF exemplify the dedication to ensuring that citizens can partake in these important cultural observances without concerns for their safety.

