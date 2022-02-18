Video: Star Bus services in Nagpur hit as drivers go on strike seeking salary

Nagpur: Deprived of pending salary for months and mounting debt it has attributed; drivers of Star Bus halted their services by parking the buses at Morbhavan here, on Friday morning.

The bus drivers have alleged that the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has not released their salary from past couple of months and they are under immense stress owing to pile of bills and debt. This has attributed in the protest, they said.

Notably, students, office goers and others are mainly rely on Star Bus services for commuting. The halting of Star Bus services has paralysed transportation in the Second Capital of the State.

