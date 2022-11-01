Video: ST Bus catches fire in Pimpad Zhira near Amravati

Nagpur: Passengers of ST bus had miraculous escape after the bus they were travelling into caught fire near Pimpad Zhira village in Amravati district here, on Tuesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to sources, all passengers escaped the bus (MH/14/BT/4411) unhurt. Some onlookers alerted local cops and Fire Department. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Fire Department rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Watch video here:

A post shared by Nagpur Today (@nagpur_today)

Passengers statement

