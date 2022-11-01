500-600 FIRs related to online crimes in next two months at Cyber Police Station: Nagpur CP

Nagpur: Now, Nagpurians will get 24×7 grievances redressal at newly inaugurated Cyber Police Station at Chhaoni. Out of 2000 complaints raised with Cyber Crime Portal, 500-600 FIRs will be filed within a couple of months, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar here, on Tuesday.

Kumar was speaking at the inaugural event of Cyber Police Station in Chhaoni. Earlier, the Cyber Police Station was operating from Administrative Building No. 1, in Civil Lines. Additional Commissioners Navinchandra Reddy and Neeva Jain, DCPs Chinmay Pandit, Dr Sandeep Pakhale, Gajanan Rajmane and others were prominently present on this occasion.

“Cyber Police Station is 34th Police Station of the Nagpur Police and will serve as regular Police Station 24×7. We’ve increased the staff and complaints via CCTNS-Go-Live will be lodged in this Police Station,” Kumar said.

“There were around 2,000 complaints with the Cyber Crime Portal. The Cyber Police Station will actively monitor them and 500-600 FIRs will be lodged in coming months,” the Top Cop has assured and added that, “Though, it takes around 1-2 hours to file an FIR and the daily limit also stands at 10 FIRs,” he stated.

