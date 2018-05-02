Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Nov 4th, 2020

    Video: Speeding vehicle kills leopard on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway

    Nagpur: In a painful incident, a full-grown leopard was knocked dead by an unidentified vehicle near Yensa village on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway. The mishap occurred around 12 in the midnight on Wednesday. The big cat must have been crossing the road when the speeding vehicle hit it.

    On being informed, Forest Department officials reached the spot and started investigations.

    Notably, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of leopard deaths in accidents among all states with 22 cases — 19 in road, three in train accidents — in 2019. Eighty-three leopard deaths in train and road accidents were recorded in 2019 in the state which is the highest in a decade. While 73 leopards were killed in road accidents, 10 were run over by trains.

    In 2019, following 22 leopard deaths in Maharashtra, were Uttarakhand (11 deaths), Rajasthan (10 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (nine deaths), Karnataka (seven deaths), and Gujarat (five deaths).

    Trending In Nagpur
    उमरेड तहसील में सरकारी जमीन घोटाला,जाँच के बजाय टालमटोल कर रहे जिलाधिकारी
    उमरेड तहसील में सरकारी जमीन घोटाला,जाँच के बजाय टालमटोल कर रहे जिलाधिकारी
    DC GURUBAKSHANI ने 7.5 लाख में 2 को निपटाया
    DC GURUBAKSHANI ने 7.5 लाख में 2 को निपटाया
    HC orders beautification of Zero Mile monument immediately
    HC orders beautification of Zero Mile monument immediately
    Goswami”s arrest shows MVA govt”s ”Emergency-era” mindset: BJP
    Goswami”s arrest shows MVA govt”s ”Emergency-era” mindset: BJP
    Fed up with ill health, debt, city lawyer Shrikant Maraskar ends life
    Fed up with ill health, debt, city lawyer Shrikant Maraskar ends life
    Jaripatka police book cop’s son for rape, threats
    Jaripatka police book cop’s son for rape, threats
    Covid-19 effect: Nagpur sees 22% drop in number of firecrackers shops this year
    Covid-19 effect: Nagpur sees 22% drop in number of firecrackers shops this year
    3 gambling dens raided in Dhapewada, six men arrested
    3 gambling dens raided in Dhapewada, six men arrested
    Video: Speeding vehicle kills leopard on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway
    Video: Speeding vehicle kills leopard on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway
    Arnab Goswami arrested in Alibagh Abetment to Suicide Case
    Arnab Goswami arrested in Alibagh Abetment to Suicide Case
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145