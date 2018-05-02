3 gambling dens raided in Dhapewada, six men arrested

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police on Tuesday simultaneiously raided three gambling dens being run in Dhapewada in Saoner police jurisdiction. The raiding cops rounded up six persons operating the gambling dens and cash and other material collectively worth Rs 18,000.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vilas Mahadeo Dahake, Dnyaneshwar Yadavrao Mane, Ishwar Gopalrao Yewalkar, Azim Khan Amir Khan, all residents of Dhapewada, Suraj Ganesh Dhuria of Borgaon and Vilas Kanu Walke, resident of Pipla.

All the six accused have been booked under Section 12 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and placed under arrest.

The raid was conducted PSI Narendra Gaurkhede, ASI Baba Keche, constables Chandrashekhar Ghadekar, Nilesh, sepoys Rohan, Amol Kuthe under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola, Addl SP Rahul Maknikar and Local Crime Branch Inspector Anil Jittawar.