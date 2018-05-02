Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Nov 4th, 2020

    3 gambling dens raided in Dhapewada, six men arrested

    Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police on Tuesday simultaneiously raided three gambling dens being run in Dhapewada in Saoner police jurisdiction. The raiding cops rounded up six persons operating the gambling dens and cash and other material collectively worth Rs 18,000.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Vilas Mahadeo Dahake, Dnyaneshwar Yadavrao Mane, Ishwar Gopalrao Yewalkar, Azim Khan Amir Khan, all residents of Dhapewada, Suraj Ganesh Dhuria of Borgaon and Vilas Kanu Walke, resident of Pipla.

    All the six accused have been booked under Section 12 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and placed under arrest.

    The raid was conducted PSI Narendra Gaurkhede, ASI Baba Keche, constables Chandrashekhar Ghadekar, Nilesh, sepoys Rohan, Amol Kuthe under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola, Addl SP Rahul Maknikar and Local Crime Branch Inspector Anil Jittawar.

    Trending In Nagpur
    उमरेड तहसील में सरकारी जमीन घोटाला,जाँच के बजाय टालमटोल कर रहे जिलाधिकारी
    उमरेड तहसील में सरकारी जमीन घोटाला,जाँच के बजाय टालमटोल कर रहे जिलाधिकारी
    DC GURUBAKSHANI ने 7.5 लाख में 2 को निपटाया
    DC GURUBAKSHANI ने 7.5 लाख में 2 को निपटाया
    HC orders beautification of Zero Mile monument immediately
    HC orders beautification of Zero Mile monument immediately
    Goswami”s arrest shows MVA govt”s ”Emergency-era” mindset: BJP
    Goswami”s arrest shows MVA govt”s ”Emergency-era” mindset: BJP
    Fed up with ill health, debt, city lawyer Shrikant Maraskar ends life
    Fed up with ill health, debt, city lawyer Shrikant Maraskar ends life
    Jaripatka police book cop’s son for rape, threats
    Jaripatka police book cop’s son for rape, threats
    Covid-19 effect: Nagpur sees 22% drop in number of firecrackers shops this year
    Covid-19 effect: Nagpur sees 22% drop in number of firecrackers shops this year
    3 gambling dens raided in Dhapewada, six men arrested
    3 gambling dens raided in Dhapewada, six men arrested
    Video: Speeding vehicle kills leopard on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway
    Video: Speeding vehicle kills leopard on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway
    Arnab Goswami arrested in Alibagh Abetment to Suicide Case
    Arnab Goswami arrested in Alibagh Abetment to Suicide Case
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145