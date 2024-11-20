Video Sparks Debate: Nagpur School Remains Open Despite ‘Election Day’ Holiday Across Maharashtra

Advertisement





Nagpur: Amid the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, a video highlighting the functioning of a school in Nagpur despite the statewide holiday declaration has sparked widespread discussions. While voting began this morning, several teachers are deployed for election duty, making it challenging for schools to operate on November 18, 19, and 20. To address this, the state government issued advisory letters to schools, suggesting holidays during this period.

However, Vikas Public School in Uday Nagar, Manevada, Nagpur, surprised many by remaining open. The video showing the school functioning has raised eyebrows. When contacted, school authorities stated that students had gathered for a “school gathering.” Despite efforts to seek clarification from the District Collector’s office, no official response was provided.

Education Department Guidelines:

– Many teachers are assigned election duties during the Assembly Elections.

– Schools struggling to operate during this period are advised to remain closed from November 18 to 20, as per a circular issued by Tushar Mahajan, Deputy Secretary of the Education Department.

– Additionally, numerous schools are serving as polling stations, further complicating regular operations.

The Education Commissioner instructed headmasters to decide whether to keep schools closed based on local requirements. However, Vikas Public School’s decision to remain open has drawn significant attention, with many questioning the implementation of the government’s directives.