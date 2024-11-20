Umred murder: Victim was killed for threatening to lodge rape complaint

Advertisement





Nagpur: The accused in the rape and murder case of 26-year-old Umred woman was arrested by the Nagpur Rural police from Chandrapur on Tuesday. The accused told the police that he killed the woman as she threatened to lodge a complaint against him for the sexual assault.

The accused has been identified as Lokesh Jugnake (26), a resident of Bramhapuri. He was working as a driver with a private firm in Nagpur city.

According to police, Jugnake befriended the woman through Instagram, a social networking site, seven months ago. Since then, they had met thrice at Bramhapuri. The woman was a student of BA II year and living with her brother and mother at Umred. She left her house on Sunday morning and told her mother that she was going for a college camp and would return only in the evening. She went to Bramhapuri at the house of Jugnake where he allegedly raped her.

Angry over the sexual assault, the woman threatened to lodge a complaint against him with the police. Jugnake and the woman engaged in a heated exchange of words. Later, Jugnake came to Umred on a motorcycle with the woman early Monday morning. However, fearing that the woman would lodge a complaint with the police, Jugnake strangled her and fled the spot. He was arrested by the Nagpur police from Chandrapur and handed over to Umred police.