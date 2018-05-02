Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Feb 6th, 2021

    Video: Santra Market vendors protest against NMC’s encroachment drive

    Nagpur: Following the severe financial crises compelled by the lockdown initiated to contain the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outrage; small vendors recently, resumed their businesses in the Second Capital of the State in the post lockdown era. However, the recently launched anti-encroachment drive of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has been posing grievous threat to the only chance of earning bread and butter for family, stated the vendors of Santra Market area while agitating against NMC’s anti-encroachment drive in the area on Saturday.

    The vendors said that the lockdown period has already been tough for everyone. They own small businesses to earn livelihood for our family. Their money, savings have already been exhausted during the lockdown period; many even had to borrow loan. With ease in lockdown norms, they have resumed businesses; in a bid to clear pending dues. However, rather than acknowledging their despair; the NMC officials have now launched crackdown on them.

    Watch video here:

