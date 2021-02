Nagpur: Following the prolonged battle with an invisible enemy; the frontline warriors of Nagpur Police got Covid vaccine shots at Nagpur Police Headquarters (HQ) on Saturday.

Additional Police Commissioner (North region) Naveenchandra Readdy and Additional Police Commissioner (South region) Dr Dilip Zalake, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), HQ Dr Sandeep Pakhale along with other officials were prominently present on this occasion.