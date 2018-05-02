Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: Sakkardara fire men rescue bulls from well

    Nagpur: Fire officials of Sakkardara fire station on Thursday rescued two bulls who reportedly fell into an open well at Vitthal Nagar on Pipla Road. However, only one bull could survive the fall.
    They were rescued by charging water of fire tenders into the well.

    According to sources, the two bulls were fighting when they fell into the well (Diameter 4 ft, depth 21 ft.) located behind PS Lawn on Thursday evening. Following the incident, some locals alerted officials of Sakkardara Fire Station, who acting swiftly on the inputs rushed to the spot. Started the rescued operation.

    Plot owner, Nilesh Burkewar was fined Rs 2000 by Nuisance Detection Squad.

