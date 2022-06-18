Video: “Register offence against accused BJP leaders, cops for press conference at Police Bhavan, else will launch hunger strike,” warns Jwala Dhote

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the controversial press conference of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Chandrashekar Bawankule and Krishna Khopde held at Police Bhavan a day earlier, Jwala Dhote, on Saturday, organised a press conference at the same venue. However, when opposed by Nagpur Police, Jwala Dhote created ruckus in the Police Bhavan premises and said that if cops didn’t register an offence against accused BJP leaders and police officers who allowed the latter to hold press conference at Police Bhavan, she will launch hunger strike right in front the lavishing police building, in Civil Lines area.

Notably, Bawankule and Khopde had gone to Police Bhavan to give memorandum to Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday, in the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress Leader Sheikh Hussain incident. However, instead of giving memorandum at Nagpur CP’s chamber, the BJP leaders handed over memorandum to CP Kumar at Conference Hall at the 6th floor of Police Bhavan and later also held a press conference at the same hall, against protocols.

Questioning the liability of Nagpur Police Chief Kumar, Dhote then organised press conference on Saturday at the same venue. However, on being obstructed by cops, she said that she will be holding huger strike against discriminating attitude of Nagpur Police until they lodged offence against accused BJP leaders and police officials.

Watch video here:



