Nagpur cops organise “Police Expo” for citizens

Nagpur: From live sessions to informative videos along with one-on-one interaction with officials and personnel of Nagpur Police, the one of it’s kind “Police Expo” organised by Nagpur cops ended on high note at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines here on Saturday.

Started from 9 am, the Expo witnessed tremendous footfall from Nagpurians.

Besides Weapons and Police Band on display, how Dog Squad works, live demo of BDDS (Bomb detection and disposal Squad), QRT ( Quick Response Team), All Equipment of Traffic Police were enjoyed by all.

Along with it, live demos of how fraudsters cheat us by Cyber Police and how to identify drives by NDPS and informative videos on live screen proved educational for all the present there.

