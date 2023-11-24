Video: Reality Check! How many lives flood claimed at Maharajbagh Zoo in Nagpur?

Nagpur: While the sensational news of deer being drowned at Nagpur’s famous Maharajbagh Zoo left animal lovers across the country red-faced, mystery shrouded the exact number of lives the devastating flood claimed in Nagpur.

To get the answer, Nagpur Today paid a visit to the Zoo and spoke with the authorities. Though, on the condition of anonymity, senior sources from Maharajbagh Zoo informed that a total of 23 animals—18 black bucks, 4 spotted deer, and a hog deer—drowned in a tragic flood that had inundated the Second Capital of the State recently.

The sources also informed that this is the first time in the history of this zoo that anything like this had occurred. Even we were stunned due to the news.

However, due to the nullah and low-lying areas in the vicinity, the segment containing all three deer species was completely filled with water, and as a result, 23 lives were lost, they said.

Watch Video Here:

