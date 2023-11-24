In Pics: Sikh community takes out procession to mark Prakash Parv in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Sikh community is celebrating Guru Nanak Dev’s Prakash Guru Parv. To mark this auspicious event, various processions are being taken out from all the city gurudwaras.

Special congregations with Nagar Kirtan are held in the gurudwaras, adorned with morning hymns. On this occasion, all the jathas (religious groups) were welcomed by adorning them with flower garlands.

The jathas from all gurudwaras participated in singing hymns during these processions.

