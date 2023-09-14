Video: Politicos cashing in on SRK’s message in Jawan!!

Nagpur: Lebanese Director and Actress Nadine Labaki rightly said, “Cinema is not only about making people dream. It’s about changing things and making people think.” This is what Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is accomplishing in India!

SRK’s Jawan is not only breaking records at the box office, but the social message of an anti-corruption and religion-free government is not only receiving thumbs up from people, but now politicians can be seen promoting Jawan’s message.

Advertisement

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Shah Rukh Khan should be thanked for exposing the ‘corrupt, policy paralysis-ridden Congress rule from 2004 to 2014’ in the Jawan movie. The BJP leader said the Atlee-directed movie reminds all viewers of the ‘tragic political past during the UPA government’.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, referred to Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Jawan, saying that the actor urged people to vote for political parties on the basis of education and health facilities provided by them, and not on the basis of religion or caste.

So, one thing is certain: Political parties are also trying to adopt and capitalize on Jawan’s message to endorse their work instead of amassing votes on the basis of religion.

As is always rightly said, “A change is just around the corner!”

Watch Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement