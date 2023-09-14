Published On : Thu, Sep 14th, 2023
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Aircraft with 8 People On Board Suffers Runway Excursion at Mumbai Airport

Acharter aircraft with a total of eight people on board suffered a runway excursion at Mumbai airport on Thursday.

The incident took place when VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai was landing at the airport. There were six passengers and two crew members on board.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualties have been reported.

Runway operations have been put on hold as of now.

