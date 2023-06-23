Video: Police raid uncovers hidden cows in Bada Tajbagh, Nagpur

Nagpur: The Unit Four of Nagpur Crime Branch rescued five cows from a house in the Bada Tajbagh area, where they were being concealed for sacrificial purposes during the occasion of Eid, according to police.

Police sources stated that officers received a tip-off during patrolling regarding a house in Bada Tajbagh that was hiding cows. Acting swiftly upon receiving this confidential information, the police conducted a raid at the specified location.

The raid resulted in the discovery of five cows, estimated to be worth 65,000 rupees, concealed within the premises. It was revealed that the accused had deliberately kept the cows hidden in anticipation of the upcoming Eid festival.

Upon finding the concealed animals, the police promptly released them and transferred their custody to a cow protection center.

