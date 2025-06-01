Video: Police Raid on Furs Café, Hash Café, and LSD Café in Nagpur – 36 Detained, Hookah Equipment Worth ₹1.49 Lakh Seized

Advertisement



Nagpur– In a major crackdown under “Operation Thunder”, the Nagpur City Police raided three illegal hookah parlors in one day, detaining a total of 36 individuals, including owners, staff, and customers. The police also seized hookah-related items worth ₹1,49,430 during these coordinated raids.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and the leadership of the NDPS Unit Inspector, with support from Sitabuldi and Ambazari Police Stations.

Details of the Raids:

Furs Café and Lounge, Gokulpeth (Sitabuldi Police Jurisdiction):

Police found 28 individuals smoking hookah at the premises. A total of 14 hookah pots, hookah flavors, gas cylinders, pipes, and other equipment were seized, valued at approximately ₹30,000. Hash Café, near Laxmibhuvan Square (Ambazari Police Jurisdiction):

Here, 6 people were found consuming hookah. The police confiscated 15 hookah pots, 13 chillums, 22 pipes, hookah flavors, a laptop, and other materials, worth an estimated ₹72,370. LSD Café, near the square (Ambazari Police Jurisdiction):

2 individuals – a manager and a staff member – were detained. The seized items included 17 hookah pots, 33 pipes, hookah flavors, a laptop, and other paraphernalia, with a total value of ₹47,060.

Total Action Summary:

Total Individuals Detained: 36

36 Total Value of Seized Items: ₹1,49,430

The raids were executed by the Anti-Narcotics Squad led by Inspector Mr. Gulhane, in collaboration with local police units.

Police Appeal:

Nagpur Police once again urged citizens to report any information related to illegal hookah parlors or narcotics use/sale. Authorities assured that all identities of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

