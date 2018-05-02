Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son

    Nagpur: The series of allegations of alleged fraud against the directors of Plasto — city based renowned plastic tank manufactures – and a report on this in Nagpur Today, has created ripples across the state.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ankush, son of ex-founder of the firm, Madanmohan Agrawal, has accused his aunt Urmila Rameshchndra Agrawal, her sons Vaibhav, Vishal, Nilesh and grand-daughter Shreya of defrauding not only his father Madanmohan alone but mother Rajanidevi and grandmother Yenubai, too. Ankush has alleged that all the accused reportedly sold the shares of his mother Rajanidevi, who was promoter of the firm. Similarly, they also tricked his grandmother in their nefarious designs, he said.

    “The accused had opened the accounts of my mother, Rajanidevi and grandmother Yenubai at Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank (NNSB) without their knowledge. After selling my mother’s stake at the firm, the accused transferred the money in these accounts. The accused then transferred the amount at their own accounts using forged signature of my mother. Doesn’t it seem ironic that a common citizen has to face inconvenience if her/his signature mismatches! However, here the bank transfers hefty amount to another account without verifications,” Ankush claimed.

    “When the police department intervened into the matter, the accused transferred around Rs 2.25 crore to my parents’ accounts. However, we immediately returned the amount. The accused have easy access when it comes to illicit transfers, withdrawal. Such transactions without the connivance of any bank’s officials is next to impossible,” the son of former Plasto founder stated.

    Happening Nagpur
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Nagpur Crime News
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    नवीन शैक्षणिक धोरणाचे दुष्परिणाम बहुजन समाजावर होणार : घोडेस्वार
    नवीन शैक्षणिक धोरणाचे दुष्परिणाम बहुजन समाजावर होणार : घोडेस्वार
    आर. आर. पाटील यांचे निर्मलस्थळ लवकरच विकसीत करणार – उपमुख्यमंत्री
    आर. आर. पाटील यांचे निर्मलस्थळ लवकरच विकसीत करणार – उपमुख्यमंत्री
    Hindi News
    वीडियो : पिता ही नहीं, मां और नानी के साथ भी किया ‘ प्लास्टो’ PLASTO कंपनी के संचालकों ने ‘ फ्रॉड ‘
    वीडियो : पिता ही नहीं, मां और नानी के साथ भी किया ‘ प्लास्टो’ PLASTO कंपनी के संचालकों ने ‘ फ्रॉड ‘
    मेहतर समाज के बच्चों के लिए शुरू हुआ आरटीई मार्गदर्शन केंद्र
    मेहतर समाज के बच्चों के लिए शुरू हुआ आरटीई मार्गदर्शन केंद्र
    Trending News
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    Featured News
    Nirbhaya convict Vinay on hunger strike
    Nirbhaya convict Vinay on hunger strike
    4 of marriage party killed as bus hits container on Nagpur-Bhandara road
    4 of marriage party killed as bus hits container on Nagpur-Bhandara road
    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    मेहतर समाज के बच्चों के लिए शुरू हुआ आरटीई मार्गदर्शन केंद्र
    मेहतर समाज के बच्चों के लिए शुरू हुआ आरटीई मार्गदर्शन केंद्र
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    ट्रम्प दौरे पर शिवसेना का मोदी पर तंज कहा ‘ दीवार बनाओ, गरीबी छिपाओ, दौरे पर 100 करोड़ का खर्च क्यों ‘
    ट्रम्प दौरे पर शिवसेना का मोदी पर तंज कहा ‘ दीवार बनाओ, गरीबी छिपाओ, दौरे पर 100 करोड़ का खर्च क्यों ‘
    Rash driving costs a youth his life in Kotwali
    Rash driving costs a youth his life in Kotwali
    Rs 9 lakh worth diamond jewellery, Rolex watch stolen from house in Sadar
    Rs 9 lakh worth diamond jewellery, Rolex watch stolen from house in Sadar
    नवीन शैक्षणिक धोरणाचे दुष्परिणाम बहुजन समाजावर होणार : घोडेस्वार
    नवीन शैक्षणिक धोरणाचे दुष्परिणाम बहुजन समाजावर होणार : घोडेस्वार
    ‘माय हार्ट माय नागपूर’….आज उलगडणार रहस्य
    ‘माय हार्ट माय नागपूर’….आज उलगडणार रहस्य
    रमाई आवास योजनेच्या रखडलेल्या प्रकरणांसाठी निवेदन
    रमाई आवास योजनेच्या रखडलेल्या प्रकरणांसाठी निवेदन
    लोककला हा आपला इतिहास : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    लोककला हा आपला इतिहास : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145