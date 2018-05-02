Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Feb 17th, 2020
    National News

    Nirbhaya convicts to hang at 6 am, March 3

    2012 Delhi gang-rape case: The court issues a fresh date for the execution of death warrants, March 3 at 6 am, against the four death row convicts. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana today appointed advocate Ravi Qazi to represent convict Mukesh Singh.

    The court was also informed that another death row convict, Vinay Sharma, is on hunger strike in Tihar jail. Vinay was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, his lawyer told the court, adding that he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out.

    The court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law. Another convict Pawan Gupta’s counsel told the court that he wanted to move curative petition before the Supreme Court and the mercy plea against the death sentence before the President.

    Gupta is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed the curative petition — the last legal remedy available to a person, which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea. Akshay Kumar’s counsel informed court that he has prepared fresh mercy petition to be moved before the President.

    The court was hearing the applications by Nirbhaya’s parents and the Delhi government, seeking fresh death warrants for the four convicts after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convicts.

