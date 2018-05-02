Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: Parvati Nagar residents protest against containment zone restrictions

    Nagpur: In yet another mockery of social distancing norms, the residents of Parvati Nagar led by local corporators swarmed out streets to express anguish against Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) order of keep on continuing containment zone restrictions in the vicinity. 

    Locals in hundreds were seen on the road, against the order of NMC chief Tukaram Munde’s order of keeping Nagpur in the red zone.

    As no positive cases were reported from the vicinity. The locals have demanded easing restrictions in the area.

    Watch video here: 

