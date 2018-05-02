Video: Parvati Nagar residents protest against containment zone restrictions

Nagpur: In yet another mockery of social distancing norms, the residents of Parvati Nagar led by local corporators swarmed out streets to express anguish against Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) order of keep on continuing containment zone restrictions in the vicinity.

Locals in hundreds were seen on the road, against the order of NMC chief Tukaram Munde’s order of keeping Nagpur in the red zone.

As no positive cases were reported from the vicinity. The locals have demanded easing restrictions in the area.

