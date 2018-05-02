Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 25th, 2020

    Video: Over 5000 take part in Rasta Roko andolan for independent Vidarbha at Manish Nagar

    Major upset brewing over expensive rates of Electricity

    Nagpur: Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samithi held a protest March at Manish Nagar today. The objective was to do ” Rail roko” at the Railway crossing there.

    It is reported that over 5000 people had gathered from all over Vidarbha ‘state’s for the Rail Roko.

    They were led by leaders like Wamanrao Chatap, Ram Nevle, Dilip Bhoyar, Dr Srinivas Khandewalle, Dharmaraj Nevaskar. Among the women activists were Smt Ranjana Mamarde, President of Women’s wing of VRAS, Vijaya Dhote, Tara Baraskar of Warud.

    It is notable that an ordinary worker like Jyoti Khandekar brought 300 women from Kamptee road area alone!

    VRAS apart from demanding separate state is demanding reduction of Electricity rates which have climbed to Rs 14/ per unit.

    The Samithi says that while Vidarbha produces 63,00 mega watts thermal power of which 10 districts of Vidarbha together 2200 mega watts only. Remaining 4100 is transmitted to rest of the state.

    If Transmission cost within Vidarbha was to be considered rate shouldn’t exceed Rs.3/ per unit.

    The Samithi has decided to observe Vidarbha Band on May 1st instead of celebrating Maharashtra Day.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cops raid Ace Cafe in Gokulpeth; owners, manager arrested
    Cops raid Ace Cafe in Gokulpeth; owners, manager arrested
    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur
    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    सीएए, एनआरसी, एनपीए हा व्हायरस आहे तो थांबवा
    सीएए, एनआरसी, एनपीए हा व्हायरस आहे तो थांबवा
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    Hindi News
    Video: अपराधी संतोष आंबेकर का बंगला किया जमीनदोस्त
    Video: अपराधी संतोष आंबेकर का बंगला किया जमीनदोस्त
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    Trending News
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Featured News
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Trending In Nagpur
    NMC to get rid of junk buses, purchase CNG buses for service in Nagpur
    NMC to get rid of junk buses, purchase CNG buses for service in Nagpur
    Video: Over 5000 take part in Rasta Roko andolan for independent Vidarbha at Manish Nagar
    Video: Over 5000 take part in Rasta Roko andolan for independent Vidarbha at Manish Nagar
    Cops raid Ace Cafe in Gokulpeth; owners, manager arrested
    Cops raid Ace Cafe in Gokulpeth; owners, manager arrested
    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur
    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur
    Senior citizen cheated of Rs 75,000 on pretext of updating KYC in Sonegaon
    Senior citizen cheated of Rs 75,000 on pretext of updating KYC in Sonegaon
    HC grants bail to two accused in attempting to murder case
    HC grants bail to two accused in attempting to murder case
    No five-day work week for hospitals, police, other essential services
    No five-day work week for hospitals, police, other essential services
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Video: NMC bulldozes Ambekar’s illegal bungalow in Itwari
    Video: NMC bulldozes Ambekar’s illegal bungalow in Itwari
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145