Video: Over 5000 take part in Rasta Roko andolan for independent Vidarbha at Manish Nagar

Major upset brewing over expensive rates of Electricity

Nagpur: Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samithi held a protest March at Manish Nagar today. The objective was to do ” Rail roko” at the Railway crossing there.

It is reported that over 5000 people had gathered from all over Vidarbha ‘state’s for the Rail Roko.

They were led by leaders like Wamanrao Chatap, Ram Nevle, Dilip Bhoyar, Dr Srinivas Khandewalle, Dharmaraj Nevaskar. Among the women activists were Smt Ranjana Mamarde, President of Women’s wing of VRAS, Vijaya Dhote, Tara Baraskar of Warud.

It is notable that an ordinary worker like Jyoti Khandekar brought 300 women from Kamptee road area alone!

VRAS apart from demanding separate state is demanding reduction of Electricity rates which have climbed to Rs 14/ per unit.

The Samithi says that while Vidarbha produces 63,00 mega watts thermal power of which 10 districts of Vidarbha together 2200 mega watts only. Remaining 4100 is transmitted to rest of the state.

If Transmission cost within Vidarbha was to be considered rate shouldn’t exceed Rs.3/ per unit.

The Samithi has decided to observe Vidarbha Band on May 1st instead of celebrating Maharashtra Day.