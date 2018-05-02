Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    NMC to get rid of junk buses, purchase CNG buses for service in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The Transport Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to junk rickety buses and purchase new branded CNG buses for service in Nagpur City. The decision follows poor condition of CNG converted buses being operated by private operators. The process for purchasing branded CNG buses would start once the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari gives a go ahead nod.

    According to terms and conditions of contract between NMC and bus operators, poor conditioned buses can be converted to CNG within five years. Or 25 percent new buses could be added to the fleet as per needs. When NMC negotiated contract with the bus operators in 2013, ‘BS 3’ buses were being run. A 12-meter bus used to cost Rs 70 lakh.

    Now, ‘BS 6’ era is beginning from April 1, 2020. Cost of these hi-tech buses has increased by 30 percent. CNG buses are being manufactured by reputed companies such as Tata, Ashok Leyland, Eicher, Force etc. Rawwmat Industries Private Limited has set up CNG/LNG stations in city from where the bus operators could purchase fuel.

    Currently, each operator is running 79 old standard buses, 50 midi and 15 mini buses provided by NMC. Till now, Rawmatt has converted 50 standard buses into CNG. Of these buses, 48 are in the service.

    With the vehicles run on petrol and diesel now being converted on CNG, Nagpur will be pollution free and more green, Gadkari had said while inaugurating the first CNG bus afew months ago..

    The launch of the LNG and CNG mother station in Nagpur by Rawmatt Industries Private Limited is a step towards realising Gadkari’s vision of using alternate and eco-friendly fuel instead of petrol and diesel. Compressed Natural Gas (methane stored at high pressure) is an alternate fuel, which is economical, emits less noxious gases, and is thus a viable replacement of gasoline, diesel fuel, and propane/LPG. From reduced exhaust emissions to reduced energy costs, CNG offers a range of sustainable, safer, economical and empowering solutions against conventional fuels and petroleum products.

