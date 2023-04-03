Video: On her way to support Rahul Gandhi, Yashomati Thakur’s car stopped by Gujarat Police

Gurjat: MLAs and leaders going to Gujarat in support of Rahul Gandhi are being stopped and interrogated. Former minister and Congress leader Adv Yashomati Thakur asked the Gujarat police whether a similar inquiry was conducted when the MLAs of the Shinde group in the state had left for Surat.

While leaving for Surat, former minister and MLA Yashomati Thakur’s car was stopped by the Gujarat police. At that time, the police stationed two employees with live streaming cameras in front of Yashomati Thakur and told them that this is happening live in Gandhi Nagar, they are watching you there.

Advertisement

Our leader is in Gujarat, can’t we go to support him? Adv Yashomati Thakur resisted the police saying, “Do what you have to do, we are not afraid,” after which the police let Yashomati Thakur’s car go.

In a country like India, if such a system is allowed to pass from one state to another, it is a serious matter. Gujarat gave red carpet security to the rebel MLAs for the transfer of power in the state and today Congress MLAs are being barred, This has been protested by Yashomati Thakur.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement