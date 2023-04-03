7th convocation ceremony of IIM Nagpur on April 8

Nagpur: The 7th convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur will be held on its MIHAN campus on April 8, 2023. A total of 233 students of batch 2021-23 will be conferred the MBA degree during the ceremony.

Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL and Chairman of EPIC Foundation, and Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of Oyo Rooms, will grace the ceremony as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively. C P Gurnani, MD & CEO – Tech Mahindra & Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur, Dr.Bhimaraya Metri, Director IIM Nagpur, and members of the Board of Governors will grace the occasion.

Best Scholastic Achievement award and the Best All-Round Performance award will be conferred on the meritorious students during the ceremony. Sponsored awards including ‘Best in Academics’, ‘Best Sportsperson,’ and ‘Best All-rounder’ will be presented on the pre-convocation night.

This batch witnessed 100% placement with participation from recruiters across sectors like Consulting, BFSI, FMCG/FMCD, ITES, E-Commerce, Manufacturing, and Logistics. Some prominent recruiters were Microsoft, Adani, HDFC Bank, KPMG, Deloitte, Infosys, and Accenture. This campus placement process witnessed an increase in the average CTC by 10.06% & increase in the median by 9.27% to Rs 16.74 lakh per annum and Rs 16.85 lakh per annum respectively.

In sync with NEP 2020, IIM Nagpur focuses on holistic education and creating a conscious corporate culture. IIM Nagpur has initiated a dedicated course in life management skills for the MBA Program students.

