Video of Jaripatka Police unearthing women’s gambling den turns out to be of Ulhasnagar

Nagpur: The video taking rounds on social media platforms, showing cops busting women’s gambling den, which at first claimed to be of Jaripatka in Nagpur, has turned out to be of Ulhasnagar.

Ulhasnagar Central Police Station reportedly raided a house and rounded up seven women indulged in gambling activities two-days back. The same video was circulated in Nagpur with a claim that cops have busted a gambling den operated by women in Jaripatka.

All the accused women are reportedly in their forties. Owing to lack of work during the Covid’s third wave, they started gambling den by inviting other women to join in the game of cards, police said.

The Central Police had been getting information about this for a few days now, but it also reached the women gamblers. So they would talk to each other on the phone every day. But they did not come together to gamble. Finally, on the 18th, the seven women got together at 4 pm and started a three-card gamble.

Taking this opportunity, the police raided the hideout. All the women were frightened when the police entered. At first they did not know what had happened. However, the police raided the house and all the women fled. Police seized Rs 47,000 in gambling money from the women during the raid.

Seven women have also been arrested for gambling under the Gambling Act and the Covid Prevention Act. The woman was arrested and produced before the court, but the court released her on bail, said a source from the Central Police Station.





